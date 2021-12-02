Erosion control project has created 1000 jobs in Akwa Ibom, says commissioner

The ongoing 8.4km flood control project backed by the World Bank at an estimated cost of N12 billion has created several job opportunities and employed more than 1,000 people in Akwa Ibom State.

Charles Udoh, commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals stated this while on a tour of the flood control project site in Uyo, the state capital with members of the statehouse of Assembly Committee on Appropriation and Finance as part of its oversight function.

According to the commissioner, since the commencement of work, the project has engaged youth in 17 communities cutting across three local government areas of the state.

He described the project as the biggest flood control project in Nigeria which covers seventeen villages in three Local Government Areas in the state.

Udoh reiterated that Governor Udom Emmanuel has demonstrated strong commitment in tackling the menace of erosion and flood, stressing that on completion of the project, flood in Atiku Abubakar, IBB avenue and its environs in Uyo, the state capital will be a thing of the past.

‘’In the past six and half years, Governor Udom Emmanuel has spent a huge amount of money towards restoring the ecosystem. No government can handle issues of flood alone because of the amount involved, that’s why Akwa Ibom State Government approached international donor institutions like the World Bank who came to our rescue’’

The commissioner disclosed that the project came with many outstanding features including open and closed drain, provision of borehole water to communities whose natural sources of drinking water have been tampered with and construction of bridges to link communities cut off during construction.

This according to him, will strengthen the economic life of the people.

He assured the people living around the corridor of the project of “uncompromised safety” as proper measures had been made to build a fence around the open drains to avoid hurtful occurrences.

Also speaking, the Leader of the delegation and Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation and Finance, Uduak Ududoh expressed satisfaction with the level of work done by the contractors and commended the State Government for embarking on such a gigantic project despite the economic situation in the country.

Also on the delegation of the tour included the member Representing Oron/ Udung Uko state constituency, Effiong Bassey, member representing Nsit Atai state constituency, Mark Esset, member representing Nsit Ubium state constituency,c Otobong Bob, member representing Etinan state constituency Aniefiok Dennis.

Others were, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals, Nsudoh Nsudoh, State Project Coordinator, Nigerian Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) Ubong Harrison and Staff members of China Road and Bridge Construction, Prelim Consulting, amongst others.