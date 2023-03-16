Enugu guber poll: Ugwuanyi’s kinsmen endorse Edeoga

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s Kinsmen under the aegies of the Nsukka Cultural Elders Forum (NCEF), have endorsed the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Chijioke Edeoga.

The group urged the entire electorate from the zone to vote for all LP candidates for governorship and House of Assembly seats for the fact that Labour Party governorship candidate is Nsukka though drafted to Enugu East.

The NCEF, made up of elders, opinion leaders and influencers, members of the Academia, professionals, business men and women, traditional title holders and political leaders, speaking for and representing the seven local government areas of Nsukka cultural zone that cut across party divides, announced the endorsement in a seven-point resolution released on Thursday in Enugu.

The group said their endorsement of Edeoga and other Labour Party candidates from the zone followed a crucial State of the Nation review of the outcome of the last Presidential and National Assembly elections of 25th February 2023 in the country, and found that Labour Party candidates are the only viable opportunity to break the political hegemony of the Ebe-Ano political group that has held the state to ransom in the last 24 years.

The group in the seven-point communique signed by leaders who represented their communities/hamlets and major organisations in the zone, under the NCEF resolved:

“To sincerely commend and thank our people and friends for their massive turn out and voting on the 25th of February 2023 during the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representative elections for the candidates that we recommended in our last communique of 19th February 2023.

“To express our appreciation for your belief in us as elders and the conscience of our people and also for your support for the enthronement of a new leadership

order for the development of our country and Enugu State in particular.

“To specially thank all the good people who voted for the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, the Senatorial Candidate of Enugu

North, Barr Okey Nzeogwu Ezea, and our House of Representative Candidates including, Hon. Dennis Agbo, Mark Chidi Obetta, Stainless Nwodo and Prof Paul Nnamchi.

“That in the forthcoming elections for Governor of Enugu State and House of Assembly, scheduled for Saturday, 18th March, 2023, we have critically examined all the issues involved and have come to the conclusion that Enugu State has become the political capital of Labour Party in Nigeria, following the outcome of the last election. This has reinforced our conviction that there is need to elect Barr

Chijioke Edeoga and all the members of the House of Assembly that will support the Presidential candidate of Labour Party to reclaim the mandate given to him by Nigerians.

“That Barr Chijioke Edeoga having been endorsed by the Presidential candidate of Labour Party and also on his own merit is the most qualified of all candidates for the post of Governor of Enugu State in terms of character, capacity, capability and compassion. In addition, he is carrying zero baggage and is not indebted to any godfather.

“In recommending Barr Chijioke Edeoga, we also considered fairness, equity, and justice, as well as his track record of honesty and manifest integrity in the discharge

of responsibilities in his earlier national and state political assignments. We, therefore, consider him as the best positioned of all the candidates to reverse the

sliding leadership fortunes of our dear State.

“For the Enugu State House of Assembly, we resolved that our people and all people of goodwill should also vote for all the candidates of Labour Party vying for House of Assembly seats across the state, for purposes of creating a harmonious working relationship with the incoming Governor of the State.”

Some of the signatories are Prof Lazarus Ogenyi, Paulinus Odoh, High Chief Cyril Osai, Bene Ukwueze, Peter Odo, among others.