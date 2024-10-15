Enugu govt approves relocation of residents of two slums

Enugu State Government has approved the relocation of residents of Agu-Owa and Ugbo-Lawrence slums in Enugu metropolis to Akpuoga Nike Estate to resettle.

This is to enable the state government develop the areas into modern dwellings in line with its urban renewal agenda.

Briefing newsmen, at the end of the State Executive Council (Exco) meeting presided over by Governor Peter Mbah, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Gerald Otiji announced that each occupants of the slums relocated families, would get a two-bedroom flat and a Certificate-of-Occupancy to the property.

“The Exco today approved the urban renewal and relocation of urban slums. We have identified 25 urban slums in Enugu metropolis. We are starting with two pilot schemes and will be relocating the residents and families of those two slums.

“The pilot scheme will start with Agu-Owa at Trans-Ekulu and Ugbo-Lawrence at Independence Layout.

“Exco also deliberated on facilities that will be in the relocation site. It will all have paved roads, electricity, two-bedroom flat apartments, sports amenities, and other facilities. Smart School will be centered there and Certificates of Occupancy will be issued to the occupants and families that will be relocated. So, nobody is going to be left behind.

Also, the Commissioner for Trade, Investment, and Industry, Adaora Chukwu, announced government’s approval for the development of a property in Abuja, which has been dormant and under-developed for the past 10 years.

Read also: How economic condition pushes urban slum settlers into living on throes of squalour

“Exco gave approval for a real estate development firm called Tout Moi Nigeria Limited, an indigenous real estate development company with a niche for luxury eco-friendly smart homes, to develop a piece of property that we have owned for the past 10 years in the Wuse District of Abuja.

“This is in line with the governor’s development agenda, which aims to optimise the value of unutillised moribund or unoperational assets. This will probably give the state a return on investment of about 300 per cent.

“The proposed development model is to build luxury housing units, a total of 43 housing units, which will include high-rise apartments, terrace buildings and semi-detached buildings.

“It is also going to include a club house, a recreational centre, which, apart from selling the housing units, will create additional revenue for the state government as well,” she said.

The Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Lloyd Ekweremadu informed that the Exco discussed the ongoing upgrade of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium where physical developments would be witnessed shortly as well as raising the Enugu Marathon 2025 to a truly international event.

“We had discussions about 2025 marathon in Enugu State. The focus this time is to bring the marathon in line with international standards, working towards potentially getting it accredited by the World Athletics Federation and putting it on the annual calendar,” he stated.

Share