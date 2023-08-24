Enugu Governor reconstitutes boards, appoints chairmen

The former secretary to Enugu State Government in the last administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, G.O.C. Ajah has been appointed the new Chairman, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB).

Ajah took over from Ikeji Asogwa who was in charge till the recent reconstitution and approval of boards and their political heads from the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah.

Others are Amaka S. Ngene, Member 1, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB); Hyginus Bankho, Member 2, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), and Nwakaego M. Aja, Member 3, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB).

Read also: NDDC aims to involve stakeholders in budget process, development

In a press release signed by the secretary to the Enugu State Government, Chidiebere Onyia on Wednesday, August 23, Mbah also approved the followings: Bethrand Ngwu, as the Chief Medical Director, ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parkane; Uche Anya becomes the Executive Chairman, Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority as Laurence Ani becomes the Executive Secretary, Council for Arts and Culture.

Others include Nnanyelugo Dan Onyishi as the Executive Secretary, Enugu State Economic Planning Commission; Sam Ogbu Nwobodo, resumes as the General Manager, Enugu State Investment Development Authority, and Gerald Asogwa becomes General Manager, Enugu State Housing Development Authority, while Emmanuel Ekene Nnamani is the new Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue.

Rita Mbah has been appointed as Chairman, Enugu State Tourism Board and Amobi Paulinus Ezeaku takes over the management of the Rangers as the General Manager, Rangers International Football Club. The release said that the appointments take immediate effect.