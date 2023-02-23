Enugu East LP Senatorial candidate shot dead

Oyibo Chukwu, the Labour Party’s Enugu East senatorial candidate for Saturday’s national assembly election, was shot and feared dead on Wednesday. Reports said that the barrister at law, who was rounding up his campaigns, was shot dead when the vehicle he was travelling in was attacked and later set ablaze.

This unfortunate event comes just three days before the election.

Read also:Labour Party leads in Nextier presidential poll, run-off likely

A source said that the APC governorship candidate in the state, Uche Nnaji, was also attacked at the spot where the Labour Party candidate was killed.

Details about the event are yet to be provided by the Nigeria Police Force.