Enugu: CAN decries destruction of lives, property

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Enugu State, Emmanuel Edeh, has expressed worry over what he called the “deliberate destruction” of lives and property in the country.

Edeh in an interview in Enugu on Monday said: “It is regrettable that thousands of Nigerians are being killed daily in different parts of the country. It is even more disturbing that the perpetrators could not be arrested and prosecuted.”

Read also: Kaduna killings and a silenced nation

According to him, the fact that the perpetrators are still at large and not rounded up has further emboldened them.

The clergyman admonished the government at all levels to realise that its primary constitutional responsibility is to protect lives and property of the citizens.

“And any government that cannot discharge that responsibility effectively has failed,” Edeh said.