EnterpriseNGR upskills 2,000 youth for future work

Joy Abara, head programmes, EnterpriseNGR; Obi Ibekwe, CEO EnterpriseNGR and Iyinoluwa Adunade, corporate communications and branding lead at YOE Cohort III graduation ceremony held recently.

EnterpriseNGR has graduated over 2000 youngsters with digital skills for future success through its ‘Youth of Enterprise’ (YOE) internship programme, third cohort, an initiative dedicated to tackling Nigeria’s persistent challenge of youth unemployment and underemployment.

The graduation of the programme’s third cohort in Lagos recently, marked a significant milestone for over 120 young interns across Nigeria.

Obi Ibekwe, the chief executive officer at EnterpriseNGR in her remarks at the graduation, commended the graduates for their dedication throughout the programme and encouraged them to embrace the lessons they have learned.

“Your journey through YOE has equipped you with skills and knowledge that are essential in today’s ever-evolving landscape.

Now, it’s time to apply them with courage and determination as you build your careers,” Ibekwe said.

Pai Gamde, the chief talent officer at Coronation Group, in her keynote speech, ‘Thriving in the Digital Age: Skills and Mindsets for the Future,’ emphasised the importance of adaptability in a rapidly changing world, urged the interns to adopt a future-oriented approach.

“The digital age is about agility, creativity, and continuous learning. As you move forward, embrace challenges and view them as opportunities to innovate and grow,” she advised.

Joy Abara, head of programmes at EnterpriseNGR, encouraged the graduates to maintain the YOE spirit.

“Continue to fly the YOE flag high in your future endeavors. The skills, network, and experiences you have gained here will serve as a foundation for your professional growth,” she remarked.

Abara, who announced the top three performing groups and the overall best intern in cohort III of the YOE Programme, commended the winners for their outstanding performance noting that each member of the top three teams and the overall best intern would be rewarded with cash gifts and certificates of merit.

EnterpriseNGR remains committed to empowering young Nigerians through the YOE Internship Programme, equipping them with the tools needed to succeed in today’s dynamic job market.

The graduands interned at reputable organisations like Coronation, Custodian, Investment One, Polaris Bank, Saroafrica International Ltd, PwC, Nigeria Exchange Group, and Access Bank, among others.

With the theme “Digital Dreams: Forging Successful Careers in a Connected World,” the event highlighted the critical role of digital skills and forward-thinking mindsets in the modern workforce.

Youth of Enterprise (YOE) Internship Programme was established 2022, and the organisation has empowered up to 2000 young Nigerians nationwide with employability skills to position them for success.

EnterpriseNGR is an independent member-led group established for the purpose of promoting and influencing an enabling policy environment for the Nigerian Financial and Professional Services (FPS) sector.

It is a member of the World Alliance for International Financial Centres (WAIFC), a global organisation that brings together leading international financial centres to facilitate cooperation, exchange of best practices, and promote the interests of financial centres globally.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

