Energy transition, hunger top agenda as Tinubu attends G20 summit in Brazil

President Bola Tinubu will leave Abuja for Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday to attend the 19th meeting of the G20 Leaders’ Summit taking place in the South American country.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, disclosed that the Nigerian leader’s participation is at the instance of the Brazilian president and current president of the group, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

According to him, “The Summit holding from Monday, November 18 to Tuesday 19, will bring together leaders from the world’s top 20 economies, including the European Union, the African Union, and multilateral financial institutions among others.”

This year’s meeting, under the theme, ‘Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet,’ will see the participants discuss the fight against hunger and poverty, reform of the Institution of global governance. as well as sustainable development and Energy Transition.

Onanuga said Nigeria has always strongly advocated for a reform of the global governing institutions and often presented its impressive credentials as a strong contender for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

He noted that President Tinubu is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit in advancement of Nigeria’s socio-economic reforms.

He will be accompanied by top government officials, including Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Idi Maiha, Ministers of Livestock Development, Hanatu Musawa, Art, Tourism, Culture and Creativity; Sabi Abdullahi, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security; and Mohammed Mohamed, the director-general of the National Intelligence Agency,

The President will return to Nigeria at the end of the visit.

