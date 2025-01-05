Energy Commission DG empowers 500 youths on skills’ acquisition in Kogi

Mustapha Abdullahi, director general, Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), has empowered 500 youths in various skills acquisition in the Central Senatorial district of Kogi State.

Speaking at the event in Okene, Abdullahi noted that the empowerment initiative was being carried out through his nongovernmental organisation (NGO), Abdullahi Mustapha (DAM) Foundation, adding that over 500 youths including men and women have benefitted from the empowerment programmes, who received training in various professional fields.

He also said that thousands of exercise books had been distributed to students in the district to support their studies.

He said: “Additionally, hundreds of empowerment tools such as POS machines, welding materials, carpentry materials, umbrellas for market women, and overalls for mechanics, have been given to beneficiaries to enhance their livelihood.”

Abdullahi, who is an indigene of the state, expressed his unwavering dedication to the development of Ebiraland.

Highlighting the various projects he has successfully attracted to the community, Abdullahi stressed that his Foundation had impacted meaningfully in transforming lives of the downtrodden, as he emphasised the importance of ensuring peace and security within the senatorial district, noting that such stability was fundamental to the successful implementation of developmental projects.

Abdullahi, who equally visited the monarch in his palace, disclosed that it’s an opportunity to foster mutual understanding, stressing that the visit would strengthen ties between traditional institution and the commission to enhance massive development of the land.

In his remarks, Tijani Muhammed Anaje, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, urged the beneficiaries to take the advantage of the empowerment to better their lives.

The monarch equally commended the ECN director general for the gesture, and urged other well-to-do sons and daughters of the land to invest in human capital development.

He said: “We appreciate your relentless efforts in uplifting the community, particularly through youth empowerment initiatives and other developmental programmes.”

He also emphasised the importance of such contributions in driving societal progress and enhancing the wellbeing of the people.

