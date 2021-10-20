EndSARSMemorial: Police arrest protesters at Lekki tollgate

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two protesters at the Lekki tollgate.

Reports indicate that the protesters arrested were present for the #EndSARS Memorial Protest which was scheduled to hold at the tollgate

About 30 police trucks and armed personnel are currently at the tollgate to enforce a ban on protests issued by the police command.

A car procession in honour of those believed to have lost their lives at the tollgate when soldiers dispersed #EndSARS protesters on October 20, 2020, is scheduled to hold at the tollgate today.

The #EndSARS protests which were held in October 2020 were against the activities of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the Nigeria Police Force which was accused of brutality.

The epicentre of the protests was the Lekki tollgate in Lagos where many youths gathered day and night to air their grievances against police brutality and bad governance.