#EndSARS: Security beefed up around UCH as hoodlums, security agents clash in Ibadan over alleged killing

Following alleged plans to attack University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, security was beefed up around the medical facility in Ibadan on Sunday.

This is coming as hoodlums and security agents clashed at Mokola area in Ibadan with one person reported dead.

The Management of the hospital said beefing up security became necessary following the planned attack on UCH by hoodlums.

According to the institution’s spokesperson, Toye Akinrinlola, it should be recalled that hoodlums have been looting private and public valuables since last week due to the aftermath of the campaign against police brutality which was not properly managed.

“Our attention has been drawn to the plans by suspected hoodlums to attack the University College Hospital, Ibadan. This is also as the Federal Ministry of Health has alerted all Teaching Hospitals, Federal Medical Centres, Specialist Hospitals and other tertiary hospitals in Nigeria of the plans to attack them.

“Consequently, the Ministers in the Ministry have directed all CMDs and MDs to beef up security around their facilities.

“We are at UCH have taken bold steps to ensure the safety of lives and properties within the Hospital. Very early this morning, the CMD, Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, a Professor called the Governor Seyi Makinde to brief him on the development.

“The Governor assured the CMD that adequate security measures will be put in place to protect the UCH and other health Institutions in the state.

“Also, the CMD has called on the heads of all security agencies to provide security support to UCH, and to which we have received positive responses.

“The CMD therefore wishes to assure the staff, students and patients in the Hospital that they are safe, as well as their properties.

“He has urged everyone to be conscious of their environment and take measures to ensure the security of their properties.

Meanwhile, some miscreants in the early hours of Sunday invaded Mokola police station and tried to set it on fire but the youths in the area mobilised themselves and prevented them from setting the station ablaze.

It was gathered that security agents allegedly shot a boy dead in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased was allegedly found in his pool of blood by the residents of the area.

But some hoodlums tried to use the opportunity to foment trouble and invaded Mokola Police Station but quickly countered by the youths in the area.

”Immediately they took the dead body to the station, the hoodlums started vandalizing the Police station until another group of youths from Mokola repelled them from further vandalizing the station” said an eye witness.

It was gathered that a female Police Inspector was injured during the invasion of the police station.

Later, operatives of the Oyo State Security outfit, Operation Burst arrived the scene and put the situation under control.

Speaking on a radio programme on Sunday, the Director General of Operation Burst, Col. Oladipo Ajibola (Rtd), confirmed the incident but stressed that normalcy has been restored to Mokola and its surrounding areas.

It was learnt that seven of the hoodlums had been arrested.