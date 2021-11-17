ENDSARS report: US asks Lagos govt, FG to take action on alleged abuses

The United States said it expects the Lagos State and federal governments to take suitable measures to address the alleged abuses and grievances of victims and their families, after the State Judicial Panel of Inquiry submitted its final report on the EndSARS protest.

The Judicial panel was commissioned by the Lagos state government to investigate the protest which occurred in October 20, 2020, including the alleged shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate and other cases of brutality by security personnel.

The US while welcoming the Judicial Panel report, said it looks forward to Lagos state government’s response as part of a process that represents an important mechanism of accountability.

“The United State welcomes the conclusion of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry with the transmission of its final report,” the Embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We look forward to the Lagos State government’s response as part of a process that represents an important mechanism of accountability regarding the #EndSARS protests and the events that took place near the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

“Those events led to serious allegations against some members of the security forces, and we look forward to the Lagos State and federal governments taking suitable measures to address those alleged abuses as well as the grievances of the victims and their families,” the statement added.

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry affirmed that peaceful Nigerian citizens protesting police brutality were massacred at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos a year ago.

The report stated that individuals in the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police Force who gave the unlawful orders for the extra judicial killings, as well as those who pulled the trigger must pay for their crimes with prosecution and imprisonment.