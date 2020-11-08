EndSARS protest: Aba indigenes lament looting, destruction of properties

The inner city of Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, is currently in ruin, following the wanton looting and destruction of public and private properties that followed the recent peaceful #EndSARS protest in the area.

The #EndSARS protest in Aba was peaceful until hoodlums hijacked it on October 21, 2020, looting and setting public and private properties ablaze, including commercial banks in Aba South Local Government area.

Facilities destroyed by the rampaging hoodlums, include, Zone 6 Police Station, Ogbor Hill, Aba, Aba Fire Service, Aba South secretariat, Aba South Primary Health Centre, Agricultural/ADP, Aba office, Board of Internal Revenue, Aba office, Aba South Town Planning Authority, Dental Centre, Aba, Aba Magistrate Court, First Bank branch, along Ehi road, by Mosque, Aba, First Bank, Faulks Road branch and Onions market, along Aba-Port Harcourt expressway.

Consequently, the Aba na Ohazu community, the indigenous people of Aba in Aba South Local Government Area of Abia State, have condemned the wanton destruction of public and private properties, especially the old Aba Town Hall by hoodlums, who hijacked the peaceful #EndSARS protest.

The people led by their traditional rulers, were appalled by the looting and arson that took place in the locality and appealed to the arsonists to have a rethink.

The monarchs, jointly with other community stakeholders, including women and youths, after taking a tour of the vandalised government properties in Aba South Local Government secretariat and Aba Fire Service, prayed and laid curses on the hoodlums, who perpetrated the evil in their locality.

His Royal Highness, Eze Ibe Enyeazu, (Ogele-Ukwu) of Umuogele Kingdom, who is the chairman, Aba South Council of Traditional Rulers, expressed dismay over the incident, noting that he could not hold his tears when he saw the level of destruction at the LGA secretariat, especially the Aba Town Hall.

“Our people are crying. I’m also crying, because the disaster that took place in our Local Government Headquarters is painful. They looted the Chamber of Aba South Council of Traditional Rulers and set everything ablaze.

“Since we were born, we’ve never seen such evil. All the places where protest took place, none witnessed this kind of destruction.

“This is the handiwork of evil people we welcomed in our land. How can people destroy a land that welcomed them in this manner? Any youth involved in this destruction doesn’t want to grow old,” he observed.

His Royal Majesty, Eze Monday Ugbor (Eze-Ukwu Omereoha of Aba) observed that the level of destruction in Aba South is better seen than imagined.

“Our hearts are burning. We came here with tearful hearts. The entire people of Aba na Ohazu are aggrieved, because our secretariat was singled out for destruction by evil people.

“Out of the entire country, aside Lagos no place suffered what Aba South recorded. We express our deep concern and we curse those who did this evil.

“If we did this kind of thing in their own areas, God will bless them, but if we didn’t do anything like this in their own areas, God will never forgive them.

“Our forefathers accommodated everybody- other Igbos, Yoruba, Hausa and even Cameroonians, and so we don’t know why we should be visited with such a calamity, by people we embraced,” the monarch said.

Obinna Ugboaja, chairman, Nzuko Aba na Ohazu, also expressed dismay over the gruesome destruction, looting and burning down of Aba South LGA Headquarters, by some unscrupulous persons who hijacked the peaceful #EndSARS protest on October 21, 2020.

He warned those who participated in the devilish act, to seek for forgiveness or wait for the punishment due for their actions.

According to him, “The perpetrators of this evil must know that such can never be tolerated in our land anymore.

“We have gathered here as a people to see for ourselves the ruins of our ancient monument and to gather and take home the ashes of destruction to feed our memories with this legacy of betrayal left for us by the people we so generously and peacefully accommodated in our land”.

He observed that the looting and destruction of Aba South Local Government headquarters were for no other reason than the feeling of hatred and the artificial feeling that Aba is owned by no one.

Nneoma Felicia Ugboaja, president, Aba na Ohazu Women General Assembly, described the destruction in Aba South, as a terrible act.

She explained that their musical equipment, chairs and other items kept in the secretariat were either looted or destroyed.

“We’re leaving everything to God and we believe our governor and our leaders will help us to come out from this challenge. We’ve prayed and we know God will answer us”.

Chukwudi Dike, who represented Ezumezu-Aba na Ohazu, also frowned at the destruction and advised the hoodlums involved to have a rethink and take the path of peace.

“My heart has been broken based on the quantum of destruction done by miscreants, who took advantage of the #EndSARS protest to unleash this level of mayhem on our local government headquarters. In fact, I am heartbroken,” he said.

He appealed to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to ensure that facilities, which are great monuments, are rebuilt.

“The governor made a promise before our traditional rulers, during his visit to the secretariat that the process of rebuilding this place will commence in the shortest possible time.

“So, we would plead with him to live up to his words and as our governor, we know, he does not make a promise that he would not keep. So, we are hopeful that he would do the needful at a shortest possible time,” he said.