EndSARS: Osun to compensate victims of police brutality

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State says his administration will be paying compensation to victims of police brutality in the state.

The compensation which will commence on Thursday, according to Oyetola, is in line with the recommendations of the #EndSARS Panel, set up following a presidential directive.

In a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola said his administration was resolved to rid the state of all forms of injustice against the weak.

He also called on the citizens of the state to hold external and internal institutions and other citizens accountable in ways that public conducts and behaviours conform to the ethos of Omoluabi.

Oyetola had set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry against Police Brutality, Human Rights Violations and Related Extra-Judicial Killings, led by a retired judge of the high court, Justice Akinwale Oladimeji, to look into cases of assault, illegal arrest, killings, brutality and other forms of rights abuse by the officers and men of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police.

He had while receiving the report in August 2021 assured that the government would implement the recommendations of the panel in a manner that would ensure that justice was served.

But while putting strategies in place for the compensation, there was another presidential directive that states should submit their reports to the presidency.

However, in his message to Osun youths during the one-year anniversary of #EndSARS, the governor had promised to pay the compensations as recommended by the panel.