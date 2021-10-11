#EndSARS: Nobody can stop us from protesting, Sowore tells Police

Omoyele Sowore, RevolutionNow convener and human rights activist, has said that protests will be held on October 20, 2021, to commemorate the anniversary of the 2020 #EndSARS protests.

Sowore revealed this on Monday via Twitter, which is in reaction to a warning issued to youths by the Lagos State Police Command, against staging protests that might disrupt peace in the state.

“@PoliceNG in Lagos & across Nigeria, there will be #EndSARS memorial protests and direct actions on October 20, 2021.

“Nobody can suppress the will of Nigerians to repudiate the mass atrocities of the @mbuhari regime on that day and beyond,” Sowore tweeted.

The Lagos Police Command on Monday had advised parents, guardians, to warn their children to jettison the idea of staging protests in the state.

In a statement by its spokesperson, DSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the command said that it will use all legitimate means within its constitutional powers to suppress the planned protest in Lagos State.

According to the statement“Credible intelligence at the disposal of the command has revealed clandestine plans by some youths, individuals or groups to embark on a protest today in commemoration of the first anniversary of #EndSARS.

“Lagosians and indeed Nigerians cannot afford to relive the distasteful experience of last year’s protest which caused pain, anguish, needless loss of lives, and wanton destruction of public and private property.

“Given the volatility of the present situations in the country and the breakdown of law and order which the planned protest might cause, the Lagos State Police Command sternly warns against any form of protest today.

“The command wishes to use this medium to warn the youth, groups, or associations planning such protest to jettison the idea forthwith.

“The police in the state will not fold their arms and allow some misguided elements disrupt the peace and serenity currently being enjoyed in the state”.