ENDSARS: N/assembly to back NPA in rebuilding burnt headquarters

The National Assembly is to support the efforts of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) towards rebuilding the damaged parts of its headquarter building in Marina, Lagos, and other assets torched by hoodlums during the recent #ENDSARS protest.

Recall that the Tin-can Island Port was attacked on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, when hoodlums made an attempt to forcefully gain access into the port, attacked the administrative building and set ablaze a truck which was evacuating cargo. On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, the headquarters of NPA in Marina was attacked and several assets burnt.

Speaking with newsmen in Lagos on Thursday during a visit to the NPA by members of the National Assembly, Garba Datti Muhammad, chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Ports and Harbours, said members of both chambers of the National Assembly were in Lagos to assess the damage done to the NPA building.

“We have gone round and seen the extent of the damage to the building and vehicles that was burnt in the fire incident. This will help the National Assembly to assist NPA in rebuilding the damaged on the torched building. However, part of our discussion was for the NPA to bring its budget to the National Assembly because we advised them to adjust the budget to accommodate the rebuilding of the damages,” he explained.

Muhammad, who acknowledged that most of the NPA’S critical infrastructures such as vehicles are insured, said there was no way that the insurance companies would bear the entire cost of the repair.

Also, Tolu Odebiyi, vice chairman of the Senate committee on marine transport, said the visit was also to talk to the management to ensure that such atrocity on important managers of the gateway to the nation’s economy would not repeat itself.

According to him, it was extensive damage that was done on the building as well as the authority’s assets even as he commended the management of the NPA for their proactive attitude in cleaning up the compound and getting their staff back to work.

“We assured them that the National Assembly remains in full support of them. We will give them our full backing to carry out all the reform policies and transformation that are ongoing. We also told them to extend to us all the budget alteration if there is any, to enable them to carry out the repairs,” he added.

Hadiza Bala Usman, managing director of the NPA, commended the leadership of the National Assembly for their support in sending a delegation to assess the extent of the damage, and to make them available to NPA in terms of extra spending that may be needed to supplement the expenses that may be recovered from the insurers.

She said that the NPA has full insurance cover but to the extent that there may be gaps, that the authority appreciates that the National Assembly’s willingness to support the NPA.