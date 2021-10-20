EndSARS anniversary protest in Edo demands execution of judicial panel findings

Residents in Edo State on Wednesday took to the streets of Benin City to demand the implementation of the various judicial panel reports, compensation for #EndSARS victims among many other requests that were raised during last year’s #EndSARS protests that struck cities across the nation.

Tagged EndSARS memorial, the protest march started at the National Museum Benin City, proceeded through the Oba Ovonramwen square with security agencies on the ground to quell any form of disorderliness.

The protesters claimed that a year after the submission of a series of requests for comprehensive reform in different sectors, including improved police welfare and compensation for victims of alleged police brutality, is yet to see the light of the day.

Dressed in black attires to mark the #EndSARS protest that attracted global attention in October 2020, the youths in their numbers displayed placards with many inscriptions such as “one year after the protest, many of those that participated are still in detention, Nigeria police officers deserve better condition of service, victims of EndSARS are still suffering from incapacitation”.

Ohimai Stephen, a victim of the #EndSARS protest, whose leg was amputated after he was hit by a stray bullet during the demonstration in Auchi last year, appealed to the government to fulfill his promises and support him get back to his feet.

Recounting, the graduate of Auchi polytechnic said: “I was given two options either I amputate it or I die. So, I told them to amputate it. When I was in the hospital, I heard there was a panel set up across the country to investigate issues of the protest.

“My lawyer and I went to the panel to submit the petition but till today we are yet to get feedback of the reports submitted to the government. At the time I was shot, I was a student of Auchi polytechnic; today, I’m grateful that I will be mobilized soon for the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Kelly Osunbor, who was a member of the Edo State judicial panel of inquiry set up to look into the circumstances surrounding the activities of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and the EndSARS protests in Edo state, said “they cajoled us and we spent six months in the panel but till date, we have not heard anything about recommendations.

“We appeal to our governor that some protesters who lost their legs and hands should be given automatic employment but nothing has changed till now”, Osunbor added.

Solomon Orukpe, one of the protesters, urged governments to be sincere in their dealings with Nigerians just as he clamored for the implementation of the panel reports and a better society for every Nigerian.

“A year after, Nigerian youths have come out today in memorial of those who were allegedly murdered. What were their demands in 2020, that enough is enough with police brutality, insincerity in government? There were five points demands made but one year after there is no implementation of the demands. The EndSARS panel was a distraction because nothing has changed.

“Even though the government came with a mantra of ‘change’, nothing has changed. Again, We are saying Justice for those that lost their lives, they should create equity for the Nigerian people, the police salaries should be reviewed, the brutality of the Nigerian people should cease and above all, the five for five should be implemented,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report, the protest was peacefully conducted around the city center.