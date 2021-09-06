Endeavor Nigeria’s ScaleUp program targets startup entrepreneurs

Endeavor Nigeria has inaugurated a group of entrepreneurs for its new 10-week ScaleUp program.

This program is designed to equip Nigerian entrepreneurs leveraging technology to create new solutions with the resources and confidence they need to scale.

Known for the selection of high-impact entrepreneurs with a significant local presence, Endeavor picked seven entrepreneurs behind four Nigerian-based start-ups to parrticipate in the program.

The entrepreneurs include Ikenna Nzewi – Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Uzoma Ayogu – Chief Technology Officer and co-founder from Releaf (an agritech company). Tomilola Majekodunmi – co-founder and Chief Executive Officer from Bankly (a fintech company). John Oke – Chief Executive Officer from Wallets Africa (an online payment company). Julian Flosbach – Chief Executive Officer, Moses Nmor – Chief Procurement Officer, Chuks Enyi – Chief Operating Officer from BFREE.

“We are delighted to have these exciting entrepreneurs on our first ScaleUp program, and we have prepared an impactful program that will address their most pressing challenges and support them as they advance to the next stage of their business growth,” said Tosin Faniro-Dada, Managing Director and CEO of Endeavor Nigeria.

“One of our core values at Endeavor is our commitment to paying it forward and our Endeavor Entrepreneurs are also eager to support the next generation of high-impact entrepreneurs with their deep knowledge, experience and functional expertise in their respective industries and markets.,” he said.

Endeavor Nigeria is on a mission to build strong entrepreneurship ecosystems in high-growth markets across the world. This explains why Endeavor selects, mentors, and supports high-impact entrepreneurs leading some of the world’s most exciting scale-up companies, gives support to them to scale their companies as well as drive economic growth and job creation.

The ScaleUp Program will deliver various services provided to Endeavor Entrepreneurs and participating entrepreneurs will be given direct, actionable feedback to support their growth as business leaders.

The program will also include group workshops facilitated by Endeavor Entrepreneurs, board members, and mentors, as well as access to executives from industry-leading companies for potential business development opportunities.

The group workshops will be led by Bolaji Balogun – Chief Executive Officer of Chapel Hill Denham and Vice Board Chairman at Endeavor Nigeria, Ife Orioke – Chief Information Officer and co-founder of Flutterwave, and Tosin Eniolorunda – Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of TeamApt.

While the mentors will include Seni Adetu – former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Guinness Nigeria Plc, Adepeju Adebajo – former Chief Executive Officer, Lumos Nigeria, Anders Einarsson – Chief Executive Officer, Food Products International, Promasidor Nigeria Limited and Felix Ike – co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, TeamApt.

Since its inception in Nigeria in 2018, Endeavor’s unique entrepreneur-first model and network of trust provides a platform for founders to dream big, scale up, and pay it forward to the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Endeavor Nigeria currently supports 24 entrepreneurs who lead 13 companies including Flutterwave, Carbon, Autochek, 54gene, TeamApt, TradeDepot, Helium Health, Paga, Migo, Daystar Power, HealthPlus, Kobo360, and FilmHouse Group.