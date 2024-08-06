EndBadGovernance protest suspended in Lagos, resumes Wednesday

The #EndBadGovernance protest have been suspended in Lagos after a conclusion was agreed upon in Ojota, convening venue of the protest in the state.

One of the organisers in the state, Hassan Soweto, disclosed they’ve been getting threats from paid thugs on the protest.

“You are all witnesses to the struggles, pains, and sufferings we have endured from day one.

“Their agencies both in and out of uniform have thrown everything at us to disparage, demonise, attack, injure us to silence our voices,” he said.

Juwon Sanyaolu, another organiser of the protest stated that there will be no protest on Tuesday. He added that the next step will be communicated via social media.

“IMPORTANT NOTICE: As agreed at the congress this evening, we are not converging at Ojota tomorrow. The next convergence is Wednesday 7 Aug 2024 which we declared as a Matyrs day to honour our comrades killed across the country.

“Further details of the Wednesday programme including venue will be communicated after an organisers meeting that would take place tomorrow afternoon,” a WhatsApp message sent after the protest on Monday read.

Protesters of #EndBadGovernance in Lagos on Monday had slammed President Bola Tinubu over his nationwide broadcast in an address to the ongoing nationwide protest to end bad governance which started August 1.

The protesters expressed this in the Ojota area of the state in continuation of their protest.

Nigerians in the country had raised their voices to protest as a way of expressing their grievances against the high cost of living, hunger, high levels of unemployment, and limited access to quality education as major concerns amongst others.

They added that the protest cannot be ignored but be given ears.

“Is a sign that this movement can’t be ignored. That broadcast did not address any of our demands. Tinubu was forced to recognise that Nigerian youths are protesting. We are not going to allow Tinubu to be a democratic dictator.”

The president, in his speech, further called for the suspension of the protest. However, in a press conference the protesters, said the protest could not be suspended, questioning Tinubu’s order over youths.

“Our protest cannot be suspended. He only has power over his cabinet. Who named him commander of Nigerian youths. Our gatherings across the nation today are for Tinubu to be careful,” Soweto said.

They further slammed Tinubu for not addressing any of their demands. “These people (government officials) has no plan for us. Let Tinubu reverse fuel subsidy removal and electricity tariff.”