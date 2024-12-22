EndBadGovernance: Police demand retraction, apology from Amnesty International over protesters’ death allegations

The police have demanded a public apology and retraction from Amnesty International following allegations that officers killed 24 protesters during the #EndBadGovernance protests in August 2024.

An investigation ordered by Kayode Egbetokun, inspector general of police, concluded that the reported deaths in Borno, Niger, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, and Kaduna states were not caused by police actions.

According to Muyiwa Adejobi, Force public relations officer, the fatalities were instead linked to incidents such as improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by terrorists, clashes with looters, and a military warning shot.

At a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, Adejobi criticised Amnesty International for making what he described as “unfounded accusations.”

The NPF that in Borno State, investigations revealed that three fuel station attendants died in an IED explosion planted by terrorists, not due to police actions.

“In Niger State, allegations that three individuals were killed by police in Suleja were debunked, as investigations confirmed no fatalities linked to the police.

“In Katsina State, claims that a 21-year-old man was killed by police were found to be baseless, with no evidence in police or community records to support the allegation.

“In Kaduna State, the death of a 24-year-old tailor reportedly shot by police in Zaria was instead attributed to a military warning shot fired during a riot”, the force added.

The police further stated that in Jigawa State, allegations that police killed two women and a man were disproven, with one death determined to have been caused by violent protesters.

In Kano State, Amnesty International’s claim that 12 deaths were caused by police was refuted, as investigations showed that the fatalities resulted from property owners defending themselves against looters and criminal elements.

The police also noted that protesters vandalised key facilities, including a UNHCR Skill Acquisition Centre and a World Food Programme warehouse, further escalating tensions during the protests.

The force stated that the NPF does not use explosive hand grenades in its operations, contradicting Amnesty’s claims.

The police emphasised that officers adhered to international standards for managing protests, employed minimal force and respected protesters’ rights.

The police accused Amnesty International of relying on unverified information and failing to consult local authorities before publishing its report. The NPF reiterated its commitment to professionalism, human rights, and the rule of law.

The NPF has called on Amnesty International to retract its report and issue a public apology. The police warned that such ‘sensationalism’ could undermine public trust in law enforcement and incite unrest.

The statement urged Nigerians to critically assess reports and rely on verified information.

The NPF reaffirmed its dedication to safeguarding citizens while maintaining national security and stability.

