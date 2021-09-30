End killings in Nigeria, Pope Francis tells Buhari

Pope Francis has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to put an end to the spate of insecurity in the country and the killing of innocent Nigerians.

The Rome Report, a Vatican daily, quoted the Pope as making the call during his usual Wednesday general audience at the Vatican City.

The paper said the Pope denounced insecurity, especially in Northern Nigeria.

Lamenting what he described as senseless killings of innocent Nigerians by suspected jihadists, the Pope advised President Muhammadu Buhari to guarantee the safety of all citizens in the country.

The Pope further expressed solidarity with Nigerians over the killing of over 40 people by armed bandits in Southern Kaduna last weekend.

This past Sunday, groups of armed bandits killed at least 34 people in the country’s northeastern region, where the number of abductions and incidents of violence are on the rise.

According to him,“I learnt with pain the news of the armed attacks that took place last Sunday against the villages of Madamai Abun in Northern Nigeria.

“I pray for those who have died, for those who have been injured and for the entire Nigerian population. I hope that the safety of all citizens in the country will always be guaranteed”.