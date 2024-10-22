End judicial rascality, initiate reforms now – George to Kekere-Ekun

Olabode George, former deputy national chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), has called on Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), to urgently initiate judicial reforms.

George also charged the CJN to end rascality, which he said has infiltrated the country’s judicial system.

The PDP chieftain made the call in his congratulatory letter to Kekere-Ekun following her recent confirmation by the Senate and swearing-in by President Bola Tinubu. He expressed concern about the various verdicts emanating from the third estate of the realm in the past 25 years since the military relinquished power to the political class. He noted that these have become offensive to millions of Nigerians within and outside the country.

In his letter titled “Chief Bode George to CJN: Time to end judicial rascality is now,” he decried judgments from some judicial officers, describing them as embarrassing to patriotic Nigerians. He warned that such actions may derail the country’s democracy if not addressed.

He further noted that judicial rascality has become the order of the day, particularly from courts of coordinate jurisdictions, stating that Nigeria now finds itself in a situation where a court, thousands of miles away from a theatre of partisan conflict, gives a confusing order, leaving Nigerians wondering what exactly is going on.

George, who is also the Atona Oodua of the Yoruba, noted that while an appellate court can override the decision of a lower court, he strongly believes that a High Court, whether federal or state, cannot issue a counter order on a case in which it has no jurisdiction against another High Court.

He stated that this is the appropriate time for the newly appointed CJN to urgently call a meeting of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to be attended by judges from both state and federal courts to address this anomaly, as there are many conflicting judgments from courts of coordinate jurisdiction these days.

“Anything short of this will lead to judicial anarchy,” he warned. Nigerians no longer respect judgments from some judicial officers, and you can see them boldly analysing the faux pas of these judgments on national television.

“Enough is enough. From the 1950s to the 1980s, judges were feared because they, for the most part, never compromised their positions. Those were the glorious years of the Nigerian judiciary when judges were judges, but what do we have today?

“Judicial chaos, anarchy, and confusion to the extent that Nigerians openly claim that some judges are on the payroll of many politicians. It is that bad,” George stated.

“So, in the 21st century, what exactly is the problem with the judiciary in Nigeria that has led to a loss of respect for judgments coming from some courts?

“Where did we go wrong? Why is it difficult for the judiciary to assert its control over politicians and political parties?

“Why are technicalities being used to affirm electoral heists, undermining the will of the people and silencing them? What is the meaning of a ‘typographical error’ when a judgment has already been delivered?

“Also, why should three, five, or seven judges decide the winners of electoral contests for millions of Nigerians? What then is the essence of campaigning and voting on election day?

“Why should Nigerians trust the electoral process again when they believe, and rightly so, that some judges will ultimately impose their will on millions of Nigerians?

“Why should judges relegate to the background the constitutions of political parties and, sadly, impose the will of an individual member, who is perceived to be powerful over party members?

“Millions of people come out on election day, queue up, collect ballot papers, and cast their votes for their preferred candidates. Results are announced, and everyone jubilates, only for three, five, or seven judges to overturn the popular will of the people. What an affront.

“Pitiably, we now have a situation where politicians who did not participate in party primaries are affirmed by the judiciary as candidates because of ‘technicalities.’

“That is why Nigerians strongly believe that some members of the executive suppress and intimidate judges just to obtain favourable judgments,” he added.

