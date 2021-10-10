eNaira will be an option on the Tingo Pay platform — Tingo International

Over the years, digital currencies have grown in popularity with some countries around the world at various stages of their digital currency launch.

Nigeria joined the league of countries with its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) currency following the launch of eNaira.

For the Central Bank of Nigeria, eNaira will boost its financial inclusion drive while improving payment efficiency.

Following the launch of the eNaira platform, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) added eNaira as a feature on its app to allow its customers to use the digital platform.

As it is, the commercial bank will not be the only platform to the CBDC to its platform as Tingo Mobile Plc has revealed plans to make eNaira available as an option on its platform.

Tingo International Holdings Inc. Group CEO, Dozy Mmobuosi, revealed that digital currency will be made available as an option for its users especially those on the company’s payment platform, Tingo Pay.

Tingo International Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Tingo Mobile Plc.

“We are happy to have eNaira as an option on the Tingo Pay to give Nigerians, as well as people outside Nigeria, more options,” Mmobuosi while congratulating the apex bank on the launch of its CBDC.

Mmobuosi believes making eNaira available for Tingo Pay users will plug its users into CBN’s inclusion drive while also making sure that they (the users) are able to do transactions beyond Tingo platforms: Tingo Pay and Nwassa, Tingo’s platform that is dedicated to bridging the gap between African farmers and other players in the agricultural value chain.

Tingo International’s chief executive also pointed out that eNaira will likely play a crucial role in CBN’s cashless initiative considering the modalities of the digital currency like owning a bank account which is one of the requirements for two of the tiers for the Speed Wallets, eNaira wallets.