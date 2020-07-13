Employ virtual meetings to cut cost of governance, SGF urges MDAs

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha on Monday encouraged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to employ method of holding virtual meetings to cut cost of governance.

Mustapha who stated this at the regular press briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF), said any meeting of more than for persons should be conducted virtually.

He stated that instead of MDAs spending excess funds to hold physical meetings of large turnout, such monies should be channeled into development of infrastructure.

According to Mustapha, the level of fatality on COVID-19 cases has increased and there is need for people to keep safe.

He noted that the negative impact of the fatality will show in the coming weeks, hence the necessity to maintain safety protocols.

“As a nation, we need to take responsibility. Our figures are not going exponentially as expected and you can see also the rate of fatality. Last week was the highest, we recorded seventy deaths in one day.

“It means that the figures of infections now will begin to show the negative impact in times of fatality, in next two to three weeks.

“And that is why holding virtual meetings is necessary. I have always said that any government meeting that has more than four persons should be held virtually.

“This will cut cost of governance and ensure safety. The money for holding large meetings can instead be channelled so that infrastructure will be upgraded,” Mustapha stated.