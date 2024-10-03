Emirates cancels flights to Lebanon, ramps up flights to UK

UAE airlines Emirates cancelled flights on Thursday due to “regional unrest” as tensions in the Middle East reached boiling point.

The airlines cancelled all flights from Dubai to Iraq, Iran and Jordan. Emirates also cancelled flights to the UK, Oman and Kuwait.

Emirates later added that all flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Jordan scheduled for Friday and Saturday were also cancelled.

The cancellations, which also occurred on Wednesday, came after the Israeli military confirmed that nearly 200 missiles had been launched from Iran into Israel.

Flights to Lebanon’s capital Beirut have also been affected. Emirates has extended the suspension of routes to and from the city until Tuesday and flydubai until Monday.

Those travelling on these routes are encouraged to monitor flight statuses and be prepared for last-minute changes.

“Customers transiting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq, Iran, and Jordan will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice,” Emirates said in a travel update.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation in the region and are in contact with the relevant authorities regarding developments.”

The region is facing one of the most dangerous moments in history after Israel invaded Southern Lebanon, killing more than 1,000 people and targeting densely populated areas including Beirut.

Israel said it was looking for Hezbollah targets, but it has also struck a medical centre and killed paramedics — and dozens of children across the country.

Many, including United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, fear Israel’s incursion into Lebanon could become “another Gaza,” where at least 40,000 Palestinians have been killed.

Iran said its retaliation was in response to the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Revolutionary Guard General Abbas Nilforushan.

Skies were lit up with dozens of missiles on Tuesday evening.

However, Israel’s Iron Dome system intercepted many, and there was just one fatality where a Palestinian man was killed by shrapnel.

Despite international calls to end things before it is too late, Israeli authorities have vowed to respond.

The escalating tensions call into question the operation of flight routes around the region.

According to FlightRadar, 81 flights were diverted by 16 airlines on Tuesday when Iran launched its attack.

Russia has also restricted flights from travelling to Israel, Iraq, and Iran between certain times as a result of the tension.

Tourist hotspots such as Jordan (home to sites including Petra and Wadi Rum) are geographically positioned between Israel and Iran. Flight routes could be impacted if more attacks happen and airspace is forced to close.

Dubai International Airport is considered the world’s busiest, facilitating thousands of flights weekly to worldwide destinations — including many Middle Eastern airports.

Tourism within the entire region has already suffered due to the rapidly developing conflict, with many visitors rethinking whether upcoming trips are safe.

