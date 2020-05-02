BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

News

Emir of Kano emirate Rano is dead

by
Emir of Kano emirate Rano is dead
Emir of Rano in Kano State, Tafida Abubakar Ila

The Emir of Rano in Kano State, Tafida Abubakar Ila is dead. He died on Saturday at a hospital in Kano at the age of 74.

Turakin Rano and the lawmaker representing Rano, Kibiya, and Bunkure

The late emir is survived by 17 children and two wives, and would be buried Saturday evening in the emirate.

The late Emir was rushed to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in a critical condition but referred to the Nasarawa Specialists Hospital for further medical attention.

The Rano Emirate Council is one of the four emirates newly created by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on May 9, 2019.

The new emirates of Gaya, Rano, Karaye, and Bichi used to be districts under the Kano Emirate Council.

Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

World Press Freedom Day: Buhari applauds media’s role in…

COVID-19: Osun discharges index case, 38 days after

21 out of 61 Almajiris returned to Kaduna tested positive…

1 of 118