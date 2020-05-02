Emir of Kano emirate Rano is dead

The Emir of Rano in Kano State, Tafida Abubakar Ila is dead. He died on Saturday at a hospital in Kano at the age of 74.

Turakin Rano and the lawmaker representing Rano, Kibiya, and Bunkure

The late emir is survived by 17 children and two wives, and would be buried Saturday evening in the emirate.

The late Emir was rushed to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in a critical condition but referred to the Nasarawa Specialists Hospital for further medical attention.

The Rano Emirate Council is one of the four emirates newly created by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on May 9, 2019.

The new emirates of Gaya, Rano, Karaye, and Bichi used to be districts under the Kano Emirate Council.