Emefiele Trial: Court Approves Virtual Testimony for U.S.-Based Witnesses

The trial of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, took a new turn on Thursday, October17, 2024 as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja, granted the prosecution’s request to have two key witnesses testify remotely via video link.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Emefiele on a four-count charge, including disobedience to legal directives and actions deemed harmful to the public, particularly surrounding the controversial naira redesign policy.

During the hearing before Justice Maryanne Anenih, prosecution counsel Abass Mohammed explained that two of their witnesses, I.E. Obiora and Aisha Ahmed, are currently in the United States and faced logistical challenges traveling to Nigeria. Mohammed requested that their testimonies be taken via platforms such as Zoom.

“We filed a motion seeking my lord’s indulgence to take the oral evidence of the two witnesses via Zoom or any other video links,” he said, adding that the motion had already been served on the defense.

In response, defense counsel A. Labi-Lawal raised no objection to the motion but sought clarification on whether the U.S.-based witnesses would be the last called by the prosecution.

“We are not opposing the motion, but we would like to confirm from the prosecution whether these are the only witnesses left in the trial, my lord,” Labi-Lawal stated.

Mohammed clarified that additional witnesses would be called after the virtual testimonies, explaining that the order of witnesses was part of an evolving case strategy.

Justice Anenih granted the prosecution’s motion and adjourned the trial to November 14, 26, December 4, 2024, and January 21, 2025, for further proceedings.

