Embrace National Livestock Programme for peace, development, Nasarawa governor tells herders

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has appealed to the Fulani herders in the state to embrace the National Livestock Transformation Programme (NLTP) as they stand the chance to maximally benefit from the project in all ramifications.

Governor Sule made the appeal when two Fulani groups – the Fulbe Youths and Women Ruga-Ruga Campaign Organisation – visited him at the Government House in Lafia.

Sule said with the €400,000 financial grant coming to the state from the Netherlands government through the Nigeria government to tackle farmer/herder conflict, his administration was already keying into the programme to entrench lasting peace and development.

With the NLTP about to commence in the state, especially with the Federal Government securing a financial grant from the Netherlands government to the tune of €400,000 for the project, the governor said the Fulani stand to benefit tremendously if they embrace and support the programme.

He explained that his administration bought into the idea because it desires peace for both herdsmen and farmers in the state, adding that accepting to participate in the project by the Fulani would ensure lasting peace across the state as they would be protected against rustlers and bandits.

He pointed out that when the scheme finally kicks off, with Nasarawa State being first among other states to begin, herdsmen are expected to be confined within a location where schools, hospitals, security outpost, grass for cattle and drinking water for both human and animal consumption would be provided.

Sule expressed satisfaction with the return of peace, especially in Fulani settlements, adding that his government would not rest on its oars until bandits and kidnappers are banished from the state.

He further explained that even with the relative peace, there was a military operation ongoing in Tunga, Bakyano and Ajaga areas of the state in order to make life uncomfortable for the bandits.

Earlier in their separate remarks, leaders of the Fulbe Youths and Women delegation, Abubakar Ladan and Khadija Adamu, both commended the governor for his leadership qualities which have brought back peace to Fulani settlements across the state.

The youth leader Ladan, however, urged for more nomadic schools to be built as, according to him, most Fulani are attracted to banditry and kidnapping because of ignorance.

On her part, the woman leader, Khadija Adamu, highlighted the significant role Fulani women play in politics, declaring their total loyalty to Governor Sule’s administration.

She pleaded for intervention on behalf of three Fulani communities in Wamba, Kokona and Lafia Local Government Areas, where she said women and children are suffering as a result of the scarcity of potable water.