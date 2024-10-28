Elevate Africa to unite continent’s leaders, innovators

…Appoints Ikuenobe as inaugural CEO

Elevate Africa (EA), a pan-Africa initiative, has said it aimed to serve as a platform to unite African leaders, innovators, and advocates.

Elevate Africa disclosed while announcing the appointment of Daniel Ikuenobe, founder of ACE Analytix as its inaugural chief executive officer.

Ifetayo Adeniyi, head of media communication, Elevate Africa, stated that the appointment of Ikuenobe signaled a bold vision for Africa’s transformation.

“This appointment marks a significant step forward for the pan-African initiative, setting a new course in advancing sustainable development, regional integration, and Africa’s global narrative,” it further stated.

He also informed that the initiative was spearheaded by Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri Kingdom, and Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom.

“Ikuenobe’s coming on board is bringing to bear his wealth of experience in governance, strategic delivery, and transformative leadership noting that he is well-positioned to lead the organisation’s efforts in building partnerships that foster collaborative solutions and a reimagined future for Africa.

“It serves as a platform uniting Africa’s leaders, innovators, and advocates, working together to address critical challenges, drive economic growth, and inspire transformation across the continent,” it stated.

“Daniel Ikuenobe is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of driving development and transformation across Africa’s public, private, and social sectors. His career has been defined by a commitment to delivering large-scale transformations that support sustainable growth.

“He is the co-founder of ACE Analytix, a change management technology company focused on developing technology tools for large-scale transformation programmes.

“As Malawi country director and later Southern Africa regional director for the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), Daniel’s efforts were centred on accelerating delivery from the centre of government, strengthening governance systems, and driving impactful development outcomes across multiple sectors in the region.”

Ikuenobe is said to have also played a pivotal role in Nigeria in launching national initiatives, including the establishment of the Presidential Delivery Unit, the launch of the Google Digital Skills Programme as a delivery adviser to the Vice President, and the implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) as a Senior Aide to the President. These initiatives drove significant private-sector investments and revitalised the economy.

“In Edo State, Daniel served as chairman of the Economic Management Team and Transformation director, implementing civil service reforms, economic policies, and infrastructure projects to enhance the state’s growth and efficiency”, Adeniyi stated.

