Elements trying to sabotage Tinubu hiding behind Buhari, says El-Rufai

Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State says some people hiding behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s desire to do the right thing in Aso Rock, are working against the success of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in the coming election.

The governor made this known in an interview on Channels TV Wednesday.

“I believe there are elements in the villa that want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way,” he said.

“They had their candidates but their candidate didn’t win the primary election.

“I think they are still trying to get us to lose the election and their hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right.”

Going further into details on the breakfast programme tagged Sunrise Daily, El-Rufai who has declared his support for Tinubu gave more examples.

“I will give two examples: this petroleum subsidy, which is costing the country trillions of naira was something that we all agreed would be removed.In fact, I had a discussion with the president and showed him why it had to go. Because how can you have a capital budget of N200b for federal roads and then spend N2 trillion on petroleum subsidy? This was a conversation I had with the president in 2021 when the subsidy thing started rising. He was convinced. We left. It changed. Everyone in the government agreed, and it changed,” he said.

“The second example I will give is this currency redesign. You have to understand the president. People are blaming the Governor of the Central Bank for the currency redesign, but No. You have to go back and look at the first outing of Buhari as president.

He did this; the Buhari, Idiagbon regime changed our currency and did it in secrecy with a view to catching those that are stashing away illicit funds. It is a very good intention.

The President has his right. But doing it at this time within the allotted time does not make any political or economic sense.”

El-Rufai’s bombshell comes a week after the ruling party’s presidential candidate said there were plans to stop him from winning the election.

Tinubu had said fuel scarcity and naira redesign were targeted at him.