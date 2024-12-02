Electricity Theft: Nigerians risk jail time, fines for these 8 offences

Electricity infrastructures in Nigeria have been dealt a blow of vandalism, bypassing and theft one too many times over the years, leaving the country in a quagmire situation of incessant blackouts and financial gag among others.

For context, Bayelsa state has been in darkness for more than four months on the back of vandalisation on the Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kV transmission line.

In addition, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) latest statement revealed spending approximately N8.8 billion to repair 128 vandalised transmission towers across the country.

Here are some of the penalties made available by the Electricity Act of 2023.

1. Theft of electricity:

A convicted offender of theft of electricity faces a fine, a minimum of three years’ imprisonment, or both.

For loads up to 10 kW, the fine is at least three times the financial benefit gained on a first conviction and six times for any subsequent convictions.

For loads exceeding 10 kW, the fine remains the same, but repeat offenders may also face imprisonment ranging from six months to three years.

2. Theft of electric lines and materials:

Upon conviction, the offender faces a minimum fine of N500,000 or a prison sentence of no less than three years, with a maximum of five years, or both penalties.

For individuals or corporate entities with a prior conviction under this section, any subsequent offence carries a minimum fine of N1,000,000 or a mandatory prison sentence of five years upon conviction.

3. Receiving Stolen Property:

Upon conviction, the offender may face a fine up to three times the worth of the stolen property, imprisonment for a period of up to 14 years, or both.

4. Interference with meters or works of the licensee:

The offender is liable on conviction to a fine of not more than N500,000, imprisonment for a term of not more than 3 years, or both, and an additional fine of N10,000 for every day the offence continues.

5. Negligently breaking or damaging electricity materials:

Upon conviction, the offender faces a fine of N300,000 and is required to repair or replace the damaged equipment or line.

6. Intentionally disrupting power supply:

Anybody caught intentionally disrupting power is liable on conviction to a fine of at least N300,000.

7. Damage to public streetlights:

The offender is liable to a fine of N200,000

8. Obstruction and Impersonation Offences:

Anyone found guilty of obstruction faces a minimum fine of N200,000, up to six years in prison, or both.

Those convicted of impersonation will be subject to a fine of N300,000, a prison sentence of at least seven years, or both.

