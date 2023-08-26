Electricity Disruption: 3 Northern states brace for 6 day power outage-Disco

The JED representative has appealed to customers for their understanding and patience amidst the ongoing situation. The company is committed in its commitment to enhancing its services.

The declaration was made through an official statement released on Saturday in Jos, communicated by Dr. Friday Elijah, the Head of Corporate Communications at the organization.

Dr Elijah clarified that the scheduled power outage, orchestrated by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), is imperative to facilitate the safe installation activities undertaken by the Local Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractors affiliated with TCN.

He elaborated, “The primary intention behind TCN’s planned outage is to ensure the secure connection of the gantry beam for the new APO line to the existing Lafia line-Jos 330kv double circuit.”

During this period, there will be a heightened load shedding due to the 330KV Jos complex remaining powered through the Kaduna-Jos 330KV line, as specified by Dr. Elijah.

