Electoral Act Amendment Bill is yet to be signed – Presidency

There were strong indications on Saturday that President Muhammadu Buhari was yet to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, contrary to speculations.

Claims had been published on Saturday, that the President signed the Bill, which was transmitted to him last week Friday.

BusinessDay checks however revealed from official sources, that the reports were unfounded.

Villa sources note that such an “important Bill could not have been signed in secret”.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who just returned to the country with the President, said the news of the signing, which had already gone viral on social media, was not to his knowledge, saying “it is news to me too”.

In a similar conversation, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, House of Representatives, Umar El-Yakub, said the “viral news could not true”

According to El-Yakub, referring to the President on the bill, said “he couldn’t have signed it yesterday because he was out of the country and he couldn’t have signed already because he’s just entering the country.

“I also cannot tell you that he will still not sign it or will not sign it. He’s the President. But if it will be signed later, we will all know”, he said.

The President returned to Abuja on Saturday evening, after a two-day visit to the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abu Dhabi.

The President, who departed the country on Thursday, landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 4pm, along with the members of his entourage.

While in Abu Dhabi, President Buhari met the new President of the UAE, Mohamed Al Nahyan,

He also extended the condolences of the people of Nigeria to the kingdom of United Arab Emirates on the passing of the former president and Ruler of Abu Dhabi

Buhari on Friday joined the Jummah service at which prayers were said for the repose of the soul of the late President of the UAE.

During a short interaction with Zayed Al Nahyan, the new President of the UAE, President Buhari expressed his condolences and that of Nigeria on the demise of the late President Sheikh Khalifah and congratulated the new President on his election.

President Buhari expressed the hope that under the new leadership , the two countries will continue to actively champion a vision of sustainable security, strengthen counterterrorism cooperation, facilitate trade and investment, and promote prosperity and development.

President Buhari was accompanied by the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Pantami, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, and the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

Other members of his delegation were the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Rufai Abubakar.