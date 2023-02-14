Elections: All eyes are on you – Buhari to police

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday reminded the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) of the high expectation from them to ensure adequate provision of security ahead of the 2023 general election.

The president spoke at the police headquarters, Abuja, where he inaugurated critical operational assets procured by the NPF.

Buhari praised Alkali Baba, the inspector general of police (IGP), for advancing the police reform agenda of the current administration and the several initiatives he has brought to the police.

“You should, however, be reminded of my high expectations of your leadership, particularly, in relation to the provision of requisite security that will engender not just stable security space ahead of the general election, but guarantee the credibility of the exercise.

“In this task, I call on the inspector general of the police and indeed, all law enforcement agencies that will be complementing the police in the election security process to note that the eyes of the nation and the global community will be on you all.”

President Buhari reiterated the centrality of an efficient and responsive police force in strengthening democracy and the essence of the police reform and re-equipping agenda which he said his administration has ‘vigorously’ pursued.

“We are running a democratic system which is guided by the rule of law and the police worldwide is recognised as the most symbolic agency within the democratic governance and rule of law process. Therefore, any nation that is desirous of deepening her democratic credentials and advancing the course of rule of law must prioritise the efficiency of her police institution,” Buhari said.

He restated his pledge to bequeath a credible democratic culture to the nation, and expressed satisfaction with the brief by the IGP during the meeting of the Council of State on Friday, February 10.

“My pledge is to bequeath to the nation a democratic culture in which the police will not only be apolitical and impartial during the 2023 general election, but also one in which the process will be peaceful and secure and the outcome truly reflective of the free will of the citizens.”

He added that he was delighted that the acquisition of the assets he was commissioning was in tandem with his aspiration.

The president commended successive leadership of the Nigeria Police as well as the commitment of the current towards the police reform of this administration evidenced by projects carried out, including the recent commissioning of an ultra-modern police headquarters and a well-equipped hospital in Yobe State.

He charged the police, in line with their service oaths and statutory obligation to the nation, not to disappoint:

The IGP, in his address, said that the critical assets inaugurated were procured from the Special Presidential Intervention Fund as part of a strategic plan towards stabilising the security space before, during and after the 2023 elections and for the purpose of boosting the capacity of the police to manage civil disorder, in line with acceptable national legal framework and international law enforcement protocols.

Muhammad Dingyadi, the minister of police affairs, informed Buhari that his ministry had in recent years rolled out robust logistical support and effective policy environment to complement the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force.