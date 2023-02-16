Election: Police ban personnel from escorting VIPs to polling units

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has banned its operatives and other security personnel attached to governors, ministers and other government functionaries from escorting their principals to polling units in the 2023 elections.

Alkali Baba, the inspector-general of police, who announced the measure at a media briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team, in Abuja on Thursday, also said that over 400,000 security personnel have been mobilised to provide security for voters at polling units across the country.

He said the security agencies have been mandated to specifically pay attention to the activities of vote-buyers, as the force has established a specialised intelligence unit to monitor vote-buying.

“Only those on election duties are allowed to move freely on the election days, as part of the restriction of movement policy.

“All those not accredited to move around are banned from moving about and we have instructed our personnel not to escort their Principals to the polling units on election days.

“Even those of us security personnel who are on election duties are going to be wearing our tags. So, no VIP will be allowed to storm any polling unit with avalanche of security officials to intimidate people on the election day “

On the challenges ahead of the election, the police boss said cash and fuel remained a major challenge, adding that the police were, however, working with relevant government agencies to address this challenge.

The IGP, who stated that the police have evolved strategies to address the challenges, added that it will deploy kinetic and non-kinetic approach to dealing with the challenges

“We have identified insecurity, provocative utterances and hate speeches by politicians and state Governors as some of the threats that may provoke both pre and post-election violence”

He identified the continued attacks on facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices and the naira swap policy as a major threat.

“But to deal with the issue, we have strengthened our intelligence activities, to match and meet the challenges. If there is violence after the election, the use of minimum force will be deployed.

“We have ensured that the welfare of men posted to the election duties, the senior officers have been deployed to monitor their activities and we have also ensured that they have been effectively trained to ensure that they do their best.”

On arrangements for southeast and northwest, he assured that the police have made preparations ranging from the simplest way of dispersing the crowd to the use of force.

Our job is to police election adversaries and protect citizens to enable them to vote peacefully.

On coverage of the election, the IGP said the police have perfected plans to cover the polling units adding that “310,900 personnel will the provided to man the strategic areas,

“The military and other security agencies will contribute 93,320 personnel to assist the police during the elections. We will deploy a minimum of at least two personnel, while the military will provide armed protection for critical national assets, including INEC facilities, inland waterways including entry and exit points, across the country.

“The Mobile Police units will also be deployed a week before the elections.

On logistics support, he disclosed that the police would deploy 74 armoured personnel carriers, drones, helicopters and 75 gunboats, alongside others to ensure smooth movement of election materials

He stated that police organised training of its personnel on management of election violence, supported by the Embassy of the United States.

The IGP disclosed that the Police established a Special Election Offences investigation unit to “check vote-buying, to identify vote buyers and apprehend them for prosecution. The team, he said, will work with the EFCC, DSS and other anti- corruption agencies.

“Adequate intelligence arrangements have also been made to check post-election crises and will be in place ahead of the announcement of election results”.