Election observers, journalists, others stranded in Anambra

Election observers in Anambra State ahead of Saturday’s governorship elections are complaining of the nonavailability of hotel accommodation in the state capital.

Apart from election observers, journalists and other visitors who arrived in the capital city, Awka, for election coverage were also stranded with their families.

A correspondent who visited some hotels in Awka, especially the Club Road, Nibo road, and Agu Awka GRA reports that hotel reservations within Awka and environs had been fully booked by visitors to the state.

Officials of the hotels visited said that the increase in the number of guests as a result of the Nov. 6 governorship elections in the state.

A hotelier, Uche Egwuibe, who works with a hotel at Agu Awka GRA, said the hotel had been booked up till Nov. 10.

Read also: Fake voters flood Anambra ahead of Saturday’s governorship election – activists

“Many of our guests booked ahead of time and they have started arriving. We have also been turning back some guests since morning because we have no rooms to accommodate them,’’ he said.

Electoral Observers were also seen at some hotel receptions lamenting the nonavailability of accommodations.

Ismailia Oke, an electoral observer, who arrived from Lagos said he had been stranded for some hours in search of accommodation.

“Virtually all the hotels we contacted have no room. So, I have been making calls to see if I can share a room with my other colleagues, who came to observe the elections,’’ he said.

Another observer from Delta State, Eunice Osemene said her group would keep searching or resort to finding hotel accommodation out of Awka town.

Newsmen were also seen expressing worries over the situation as they also sort out accreditation with the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Awka.

Some newsmen accredited to cover the elections, since Nov. 2, had since then faced challenges of securing accommodation.

Some of the newsmen were seen in the premises of the Press Centre of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, planning their itinerary and contacting friends for a place to stay.