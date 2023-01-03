Election: NGO seeks braille ballot paper for visually impaired

The Heal Disability Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, has advocated for braille ballot papers to enable visually impaired citizens participate in the 2023 general election.

Mainas Ayuba, the executive director of the NGO, made the call in an interview with NAN in Bauchi on Tuesday.

“We are advocating for production of ballot papers in favour of the visually impaired to enable them vote for candidates of their choice. This will be better than relying on someone to lead the visually impaired in the process,” he said.

Ayuba said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should ensure friendly user facilities during the election.

He noted that sensitisation on voter education had started in earnest to ensure that eligible voters participate in the election process.

He also said that meetings were held with Community-Based Organisations (CBO) that worked with People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) on voter education in 2022.

“We conducted a meeting with CBOs to ensure that eligible voters collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“We are working on vote buying to protect their civil rights,” the executive director said.

Meanwhile, Naomi Yusuf, INEC’s gender officer in the state, said that all ad-hoc staff would be trained on the use of assisted devices ahead of the election. She said that the device would support people living with disability during the election process.

Yusuf further said that the commission had identified six clusters among the PLWD.

According to her, the clusters include the physical, albino, speech, hearing and visually impaired as well as leprosy.