Election: Kwara cuts transport fare by 50% for students returning home

The Kwara State Government on Monday declared a 50 percent transport support to Kwara students in tertiary institutions across the country.

This followed the directive of the federal government through the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC), to close Universities for a duration of 3 weeks between February 22, and March 14, 2023.

Alabi Afees Abolore, state commissioner for tertiary education who made this known in a statement by Mansurat Amuda-kannike, press secretary, explained that the support will be monetised and transferred to the beneficiaries after verifications.

“It is interesting to note that this 50% transport support for students returning home is coming barely 12 hours after Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq led Administration announced free bus palliative for students of Unilorin and Kwara State Polytechnic which begins today Monday, 13th February, 2014,” he said.

Abolore disclosed that the directive of the university’s closure came in order to allow Nigerian students of voting age to exercise their civic responsibility in the forthcoming general elections across the country.

Abolore noted that the 50 percent subsidy was meant to augment transportation fares for students returning to Kwara State.

The Commissioner, recalled that the state government recently offered free transportation to students who are Indigenes of Kwara going back to their schools after the last ASUU strike.

He however, appreciated the efforts of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq led Administration for considering students welfare with utmost priority.

Meanwhile, the earlier directive by the Governor to deploy free buses along specific routes to be used by students and staffs of tertiary institutions in the capital city, has begun.

This intervention, in the first phase, covers students commuting long distances within the Ilorin metropolis, specifically for students of University of Ilorin and Kwara State Polytechnic.

One of the long buses is expected to shuttle between Post Office and Kwara State Polytechnic, two long buses will shuttle between Post Office and Tanke (Edinwo Supermarket) while additional two different buses will shuttle between Tanke (Bus Terminal) and Unilorin Campus.

All the buses according to Mubaarak Bello, Special Assistant to the Governor on Students Affairs will operate between the hours of 6a.m. and 10am and again between 3pm and 6p.m. (Mondays to Fridays).