Election: APC in disarray, old naira can’t buy them votes anymore – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that leaders of a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) “have entered into a panic mode and are raising hailstorms to cause mayhem because they are scared of defeat in the February 25 presidential election.

Obaseki, in a statement on Friday by Crusoe Osagie, his special adviser on media project, said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s cash swap policy has thwarted the plans of the faction of the APC to undermine the election with illicit cash, which is why the party’s minions and leaders are on overdrive and insulting President Muhammadu Buhari for standing for free and credible elections.

“The leaders of a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have entered into panic mode and are raising hailstorms to cause mayhem like overgrown babies because they are scared of the certain defeat that awaits them in the February 25 presidential election.

“We are amused by the statement by members of the APC in Edo State and across the country, who have turned fly-by-night defenders of the masses because they take everyone for a fool. Pray, tell what they have been doing all these years that poor Nigerians have been subjected to extreme hardship, maimed and killed and there was no outrage from those in the camp of the APC. For them, the country was on a path to Eldorado.

“Now that the president is standing firmly by the masses, the APC is deceptively working against the people, at the risk of their governors’ committing treasonable offence. It is clear to all and sundry what the true intention of the APC and its leaders are. There was really never a structure. All that had existed were truckloads of naira bills which they had stashed away to induce voters during the election. Today, their structure has collapsed because the influence of cash is being dismantled by the pronouncements of the president,” the statement said.

Obaseki further said that Nigerians could not wait to be rescued from APC’s stranglehold, adding that the state government has taken necessary measures to ensure that those who need legitimate money for trade are not hampered by the policy.

“We are aware that the APC is panicking even in Edo State as we are trying to ameliorate the suffering of the people in the face of the policy by the CBN. We will not be deterred. We will continue to explore alternatives to ensure that the people get by after thugs sponsored by malevolent politicians destroy bank assets in the city centre.

“Now, they are crying foul because they know we have uncovered their plots. They can cry all they want; Edo people will meet them at the polls” the statement added