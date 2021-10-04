El-Rufai appoints visitation panel for KASU

The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El- Rufai has appointed a seven-man visitation panel for the state university (KASU), five years since the last visitation panels were set up for some state-owned tertiary institutions.

The special adviser on media and communication to the governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, said in a statement on Sunday, that the appointment was in exercise of Governor El-Rufai’s powers as the Visitor of the institution.

Adekeye identified Abba Gumel as chairman of the panel, with Ibrahim Khalilullahi Zubairu, Dahiru Sani, Andrew Bobai Suku, Mariya Abdulkadir, Abu Mallam and Isa Abubakar, as members.

‘’The Terms of Reference of the panel include, to make recommendations for ensuring that the curriculum and culture of KASU conduce to preparing students for the demands of the contemporary age,’’ the statement added. NAN