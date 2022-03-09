Eko Disco concludes NITEL Substation’s rehabilitation

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has today announced that it has concluded the maintenance and rehabilitation of the NITEL Injection Substation, which was slated for March 7 – 13, 2022.

According to the statement from Eko Disco, the planned outage to maintain and rehabilitate the substation was done ahead of schedule.

The Disco had come out on Monday that it had planned a week’s power outage to put the substation in order.

Stating that the essence of the outage is to carry out qualitative maintenance, upgrade, and rehabilitation on Nitel Injection Substation for efficient stable, and reliable supply.

“It also affected customers in Agege Motor Rd, Ladipo, Anipele, Iyala, Fatai Atere, Small scale, Obagun Road, FIRO, Ladipo Mkt, Oduduwa, Obagun, Palm Avenue, Buhari Rd, CAC str, Oshodi Express, Army Cantonment, Adedokun, and environs.

“And we apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your continued patience,” the Disco stated.