Ekiti lawyers file petition against Justice Nwite over alleged controversial rulings

…as Chief Justice Kekere-Ekun warns against conflicting court orders

A coalition of lawyers in Ekiti State, known as the Ekiti Lawyers Vanguard for Transparency, has formally petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC), chaired by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the chief justice of Nigeria, calling for an investigation into Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The lawyers accuse Nwite of issuing controversial rulings and alleged misconduct that they believe undermine public trust in the judiciary.

The petition, signed by ten representatives on behalf of 54 legal practitioners, alleges that Nwite’s actions exhibit bias and inconsistency, compromising the judiciary’s reputation.

In their letter titled “Invitation to Probe Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, for Manifest Judicial Rascality, Inconsistent Rulings, Bias, Conducts Capable of Causing Public Distrust in the Judiciary, Injustice and Inappropriate Use of the Court,” the lawyers emphasise the need for urgent intervention to address what they view as “judicial rascality.”

Among their specific grievances, the lawyers cite Nwite’s ruling to prevent the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating Oluwaseun Odewale and Ariyo Oyinkolawa Adesola, former aides to ex-Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, in connection with alleged corruption cases.

The judge is also accused of issuing a bench warrant for the arrest of former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, despite a subsisting order from a state high court prohibiting Bello’s arrest and prosecution.

The petitioners argued that Nwite’s contradictory rulings, including a recent ex parte order authorising the police to arrest Edison Ehie, chief of staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, reflect a disregard for consistency and due process.

The lawyers contend that such actions erode confidence in the legal system, setting a concerning precedent for the rule of law.

In their statement to Justice Kekere-Ekun, they warn of the implications of Justice Nwite’s rulings, stating, “This strange practice and recalcitrant behaviour of Justice Emeka Nwite has brought shame to the hallowed temple of justice and subjected our judicial system to public ridicule.”

Meanwhile, Kekere-Ekun has declared zero tolerance for conflicting court orders and has reportedly ordered investigations into various judicial officers in Abuja and Rivers State following concerns about inconsistent judgments across courts.

