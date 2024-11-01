Ekiti disburses ₦300 million to 377 landowners for airport project

The Ekiti State Government, led by Governor Biodun Oyebanji, has disbursed ₦300 million in compensation to 377 landowners whose properties were acquired for the construction of the Ekiti State Agro Allied Cargo Airport in Ado Ekiti.

Addressing concerns about the project’s relevance, Oyebanji clarified that the airport would serve as a cornerstone of the state’s economic growth.

Speaking through Monisade Afuye, the deputy governor, during the cheque distribution ceremony, Oyebanji stated, “The Ekiti State Cargo Airport Project was conceived not just as an infrastructural achievement but as a critical pillar in our mission to drive economic diversification, stimulate local industry, and create new opportunities for the people of Ekiti.”

The compensation event marked the last phase of payments to landowners from communities such as Ijan, Igbemo, Afao, and Iworoko, whose lands were used to make the project possible.

Oyebanji acknowledged the sacrifices of the affected landowners, emphasizing their role in the state’s vision. “To you, the landowners, I say: thank you for your patience and understanding. Today’s ceremony marks the disbursement of the third and final tranche of compensation to 377 claimants,” he said.

Oyebanji further assured those yet to receive compensation that their claims would be settled, requesting patience as work on the airport progresses. “Let this be a testament to our administration’s dedication to fulfilling its promises. We understand that prompt and fair compensation is not only a legal obligation but a moral one,” he added.

James Olaleye, the special adviser to the Governor on Geographic Information System, Lands and Survey, emphasised the administration’s commitment to address losses faced by landowners, urging them to avoid actions that could disrupt ongoing work.

“I hope those concerned will understand the genuine efforts of the present government to bring all their worries to the past,” he said.

Representing the landowners, Chief Ojo Awe and Mr. Olufemi Oso thanked the governor for his empathy, stating, “Though it was painful that we lost our property, we thank God that the airport project is gradually coming to fruition and it will become a gain to all of us in the future.”

