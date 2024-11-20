Ekiti cancels installation of Traditional Chief over process flaws

The Ekiti State Government has annulled the installation of Chief Ige Ademiluyi as the Obaorun of Ijan Ekiti, located in the Ayekire Local Government Area.

The state government cited that the process leading to his selection and enthronement was flawed and violated the traditional procedures established by the Ijan Ekiti community.

The traditional stool of the Obaorun, representing Ikesan Quarters, is ranked as the sixth in the chieftaincy order among the nine kingmakers in the community.

The decision to annul the installation was announced by Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Monisade Afuye, in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, during an engagement with key stakeholders from Ijan Ekiti.

The move followed a petition filed by Major Olajide Ijadare, who accused certain influential chiefs of threatening and intimidating him over the ongoing dispute regarding the selection of the new Obaorun.

After carefully reviewing the testimonies from involved parties, including key statements from some of the kingmakers, Deputy Governor Afuye delivered her verdict, ordering the immediate reversal of Chief Ademiluyi’s installation.

The cancellation has sparked reactions from various quarters, as stakeholders in the community await further actions to resolve the crisis surrounding the throne of Obaorun.

