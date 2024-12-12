Ekiti Airport gets NCAA’s approval to begin non-scheduled flight operations December 15

Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport (EAICA) in Ado-Ekiti has received approval of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to commence non-scheduled flight operations effective December 15th, 2024.

According to a statement issued by Olayinka Oyebode, Special Adviser on Media to Governor Biodun Oyebanji, the NCAA, in a letter dated December 11, 2024 and addressed to Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji, indicated that the approval of the non-scheduled operations under Visual Flight Rules (VFR) at the airport is for a period of six months- December 15, 2024 to June 15, 2025.

The letter, which was signed by Chris Najomo, a Captain and NCAA Acting Director General Civil Aviation, was in response to the Ekiti State Government’s application for flight operational permit for the airport.

According to NCAA, the approval for a six months non-scheduled operations at the airport is to enable the NCAA validate the implementation of the pending findings and to allow Ekiti State Government time to rectify a few outstanding Corrective Action items indicated in the agency’s last inspection report.

As part of compliance steps towards the commencement of the non-scheduled flight operations at the airport, operations are to be in agreement with relevant agencies for provision of essential services, including Air Traffic Services, Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, Aviation Security and Meteorological services.

It will be recalled that the State government had earlier signed MoUs and Service Level Agreements with these federal aviation agencies.

The Government of Ekiti State welcomes NCAA’s approval for the non-scheduled flight operation, which allows private jets and other chartered flights to land and take off from the airport between 6.00am to 6.00pm (or sunrise to sunset), preparatory to the final approval for commercial flight operations.

Most new airports are usually given non-scheduled flight approval to allow them clear audit gaps in their compliance before final approval for flight operational permit.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji describes the NCAA’s approval as a welcome development and a justification for the state’s investment in the airport project, which was designed to boost Ekiti State’s socioeconomic development by making the state more readily accessible.

Governor Oyebanji had earlier in the year assured stakeholders that the Ekiti airport would become operational before the end of the year.

Share