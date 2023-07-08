Ejikeme Mmesoma admits to manipulating own UTME result

Mmesoma Ejikeme , 19-yeard old candidate in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has admitted that she manipulated her results using her phone to inflate her score to 362.

This was contained in the report of the Committe On Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma JAMB Score, set up by the Anambra state government. The report wqs addressed to Charles Soludo, Governor of Anamabra state.

It would be recalled that with the recent release of scores of candidates who applied for admission by Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), and subsequent announcement of Nkechiyere Umeh as the candidate with the highest score of 360, Mmesoma, a student of Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Uruagu Nnewi, from Enugu State, protested to the State Government that she scored 362 and was subsequently awarded scholarship and attracted was set to be awarded by the state government.

As contained in the report, following controversies around her score, the Committee invited Mmesoma, the Principal of Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, and officials of JAMB for interactive session with the Committee. JAMB officials led by Fabian Benjamin, the Head Public Affairs presented the detailed processes and procedures involved in JAMB admissions, the policy changes that have occurred in the release of UTME scores since 2021 and what specifically transpired between the candidate Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma with registration number: 20230639047FF in her quest to obtain her JAMB score.

JAMB revealed the different times that Mmesoma made several requests to JAMB portal asking for her results at different hours, and each of these times (four in number), she received in her phone, same results from JAMB indicating candidate’s UTME Results to Wit: Eng: 64, Phy:54, Bio: 74, Che: 57 with a total aggregate score of 249.

The board disclosed that the candidate was well informed of her correct score from JAMB, explaininh that she had sent a request to JAMB with a different registration number showing a UTME result of aggregate score of 362, with Eng: 98, Phy: 89, Bio: 94, and Che: 81. The results she sent differed substantially from the standard JAMB format where she got an appropriate rebuttal stating her real score of 249.

In addition, the board said there were very significant and instructive variations in the registration number, date of birth, centre name and other infractions.

Mmesoma, in her submission, owned up in the presence of her principal, and the Education Secretary that the narration by the JAMB officials was a true and correct description of what transpired.

She also admitted to have given a manipulated result by herself unaided, using same phone Airtel Number. According to her, she proceeded to the cybercafé (Prisca Global Computers, Uruagu, Nnewi) where she printed the results she had manipulated.

The Committee said it tried to find out the motive behind her action, but Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma said nothing.

In their own submissions, the Principal Anglican Girls’ Secondary school, Uruagu Nnewi, and the Education Secretary — Diocese of Nnewi (Anglican Communion) expressed shock at what transpired where in their presence, Mmesoma admitted to have manipulated her UT ME results, deceiving the school, her immediate family and the State Government.

The Committee, therefore recommends that That Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma tenders an unreserved written apology to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the School (Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Uruagu Nnewi) and the Anambra State Government. This should be done immediately.

And that Mmesoma should undergo a psychological counselling and therapy.