Eid-el-Kabir: Sanwo-Olu calls for moderate celebrations

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Muslims in the state to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir moderately in the wake of the rise in cases of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The governor also advised Nigerians in general to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim and work for the unity and progress of the nation.

Sanwo-Olu, in his Eid-el-Kabir message released on Thursday, congratulated Muslims in Lagos and advised them to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence.

He said Eid al-Adha became a symbolic event in the history of mankind, given the bountiful rewards that followed the patience and perseverance of Prophet Ibrahim, who held on tenaciously to his faith in God despite being afflicted.

Sanwo-Olu urged Lagosians to draw lessons from the prophet’s example by eschewing tendencies that could severe the unity and stability in the country.

“Today, I join millions of people around the world, to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and in Nigeria happy Eid-el-Kabir, which comes with significant lessons for mankind. For the Muslims, today’s celebration is very unique.

“This symbolic Islamic festival is a reminder to us that, there will always be great rewards when we have abiding faith and patience in trying periods; persistence in prayers and tenacity in our belief.

“It also reminds us of the sacrifice we are expected to make not only for the purpose of spiritual fulfilment, but also for the progress of mankind and development of our society.

The governor also reminded Nigerians of the need to reflect on the new reality caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, saying it has altered the way we live, work and celebrate.

“Traditionally, Eid-el-Kabir is marked with fanfare, where thousands of worshippers head to various designated praying grounds in their localities for special Eid prayer, followed by festive gatherings, visits to families and friends, gift exchanges, feasts among friends, neighbours and relations.

“However, these activities, which are a reflection of joy and happiness of the season, cannot hold this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Let us reflect on the last four to five months of our lives as individuals, as a state and as a nation. We should also remember our health care workers, and thousands of Covid-19 patients who would have loved to be at home to celebrate with us at this moment.”

Sanwo-Olu, however, advised Nigerians to support the government’s efforts in building a nation that would work for all, adding that the need to keep Nigeria on the path of development is a collective responsibility of all citizens.