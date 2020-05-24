EID-EL-FITR: OYRTMA boss urges all to abide with COVID-19 precautionary measures, congratulate muslims

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA) and Mogaji Agunleyinju Alekuso, Beere Ibadan, Akin Fagbemi on Sunday admonished all and sundry to thread softly, drive safely and stay alive by observing all the guidelines and safety precautions prescribed by the government in halting the continuous transmission and spread of the ravaging corona virus disease.

Fagbemi joined the people-loving Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Dawud Makanjuola De-Damak, Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Abdul-Ganiyy Agbotomokekere and other Islamic leaders of thought across the State to congratulate Muslim faithful in Nigeria and Oyo State in particular over the sighting of the Shawwal moon which signifies the end of this year’s holy month of Ramadan and subsequent celebration of Eid-il–fitr.

He called on all Muslims to continually exhibit the good morals and self-discipline exemplified throughout the period of the Holy month.

Fagbemi prays to almighty Allah to take away the ravaging pandemic from the world in no distant time.

“While I congratulate my Muslim brothers and sisters, it is crucial I reiterate the importance of safe driving during the euphoria of the Eid celebrations.

Even though our men and officers are well positioned in strategic locations across the State to ensure an itch-free celebration by clearing and ensuring free flow of human and vehicular traffic, the greater onus of individual safety and wellbeing still rests very largely on the people.

Therefore, it is my hope that we all observe and obey the safety rules and regulations while using the roads”, Fagbemi said.

Similarly, he called on all misguided religious extremists across the length and breath of the nation to sheath their swords, seek forgiveness and live harmoniously with people of other faiths and beliefs.

“On this day of thankfulness and celebration, I pray that Allah accepts our fasts and prayer and all of our acts of devotion throughout the blessed month. Many more years in good health and abundant prosperity. Barka de sallah”, he concluded.