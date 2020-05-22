Eid-e-Fitr: IGP says mass socio-religious gatherings remain banned

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has felicitated with Nigerians as the Muslim Ummah in the country to celebrate this year’s Eid el-Fitr after the 30-day Ramadan fast even as he restated the ban on socio-religious gatherings because of the Covid-19.

The IGP in a statement issued on Friday by Force Public Relations Officer Frank Mba (DCP) noted that the successful conclusion of the Ramadan, a period of self-denial geared towards attaining wholesomeness, reinforces his belief that with the citizens’ collective perseverance and voluntary compliance with the prevention regulations emplaced by Governments at all levels, the nation will surely overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also assured the nation of adequate security during and after the Eid el-Fitr celebrations, noting that proactive and robust anti-crime measures, including the deployments of tactical and intelligence assets of the Force, are already in place to prevent any untoward incidents in the country.

The statement saids: “The COVID-19 prevention regulation orders including the inter-state movement restriction orders, national curfew and the prohibition of mass socio-religious gatherings by the Federal Government in Lagos, Ogun, Kano States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and restriction orders by Governments in some States of the Federation, are still in force.”

The IGP therefore urged the citizens to observe the Eid celebrations bearing in mind the unusual times occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as the Force will leave no stone unturned towards the due enforcement of the orders.