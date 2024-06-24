Egbin Power, Sahara Group donate ICU to Ijede Hospital

Egbin Power Plc. and the Sahara Group Foundation have donated a state-of-the-art Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to General Hospital, Ijede in Lagos.

In a bid to enhance healthcare services in Nigeria, both firms establish a 5-bed ICU, aiming to improve the state’s critical patient care and emergency response capabilities.

During the commissioning of the facility, leaders from both organisations highlighted their dedication to advancing healthcare, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 3, which focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for people of all ages.

Mokhtar Bounour, CEO of Egbin Power, stated the company’s commitment to community development. “At Egbin Power Plc, we believe that the strength of a community is reflected in the well-being of its people,” Bounour said. “As one of Nigeria’s largest power generation companies, we are committed not only to powering homes and industries but also to empowering lives. This donation will significantly enhance emergency response and healthcare delivery in the state.”

Bounour further urged healthcare professionals to man the facility with dedication and expertise which are the bedrock of the healthcare system. “We are confident that you will provide exceptional care and restore hope to countless patients and their families. Our commitment to community development will continue through various initiatives in health, education, and environmental sustainability,” he said.

Egbin Power’s contributions to healthcare extend beyond this ICU donation. The company also runs a 3-day annual medical outreach covering cardiovascular, arthritis, dental, and diabetes screening, providing free medications to participants.

Additionally, Egbin supplies uninterrupted electricity to General Hospital Ijede, delivers free hospital-grade oxygen to local hospitals, and donates medications quarterly to be administered free of charge to patients.

These efforts underscore the company’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and contributing to the achievement of SDG 3.

Also speaking at the event, Ejiro Gray, director of governance and sustainability at Sahara Group Foundation, noted the previous lack of accessible critical care services in the area.

“We don’t have many such facilities in Lagos State, or even Nigeria. The absence of an ICU has led to avoidable losses of lives due to the time and logistics required to reach one,” Gray said. “By establishing and equipping this ICU, we have brought critical care services closer to the people.”

Responding, Olumuyiwa Balogun-Oluwa, acting chief medical director of General Hospital Ijede, lauded the collaboration.

He said the General Hospital Ijede has moved to the next level of healthcare with this ICU, a level not many general hospitals in the state have reached.

“We are grateful to Sahara Group Foundation and Egbin Power. This facility will primarily benefit the Ikorodu community and Lagos State in general. We will ensure our staff are prepared and trained for its commencement,” he said.